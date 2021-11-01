Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LEAT traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414. Leatt has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 47.81%.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

