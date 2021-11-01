Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $26.50 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.