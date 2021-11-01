Legal & General Group Plc Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

