Legal & General Group Plc Invests $38,000 in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 829,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.