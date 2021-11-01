Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LGGNY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. 6,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,524. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.71. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.51%.

Several research firms have commented on LGGNY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

