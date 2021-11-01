Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,333 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $21.44 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

