Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 840 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $25,894.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,563 shares of company stock worth $7,901,397. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

CGEM stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $967.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

