Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YMM has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

