Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

