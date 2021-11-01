Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,458 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 372,924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,006.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 218,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

