LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

LZ opened at $28.04 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $102,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

