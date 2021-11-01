Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.350-$6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.35-$6.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $99.98 on Monday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

