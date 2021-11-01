LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29 to $0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.0 million to $41.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.310 EPS.

LMAT traded down $4.24 on Friday, reaching $52.01. 359,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

