LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock worth $495,900 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.