Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.100-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $299.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.17.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

