Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $25.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.70 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $27.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Level One Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ LEVL traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $32.78. 447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $276,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

