LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.31

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 10261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 267,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 956,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.