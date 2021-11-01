LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.31

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 10261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 267,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 956,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
