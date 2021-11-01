Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,052 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 576,359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 879.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 449,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Li Auto stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 2.09. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

