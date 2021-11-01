Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRPA opened at $3.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $233.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.51.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

