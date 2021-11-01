LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LIVN opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

