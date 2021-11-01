Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOB. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 441,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,900,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.