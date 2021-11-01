Livenodes Hits One Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00091417 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001249 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

