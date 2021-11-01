LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.12% of LiveXLive Media worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 375,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 1,017,221 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 467,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. Analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,644,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $193,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

