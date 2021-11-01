LMR Partners LLP Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

TASK opened at $57.90 on Monday. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

