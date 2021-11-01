LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Biotech Acquisition by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,565,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,832,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,860,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

