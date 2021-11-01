LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHBC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of DHBC stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

