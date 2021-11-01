LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Textron by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $73.85 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

