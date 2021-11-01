LMR Partners LLP Sells 179,980 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,980 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

