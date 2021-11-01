loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 423,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.98. 112,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

