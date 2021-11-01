Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $332.32 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.85. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

