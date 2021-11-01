Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LGIQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,546. Logiq has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logiq will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

