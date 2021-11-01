Lojas Renner Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 5th (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, November 5th. The 1.10000000 split was announced on Friday, November 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Lojas Renner stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

