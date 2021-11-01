L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

L’Oréal stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.87. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

