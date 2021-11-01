LPL Financial LLC Buys 306 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

