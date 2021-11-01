LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIGC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $4,450,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,898 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,121. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

BigCommerce stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

