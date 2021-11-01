LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,770 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 81.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

PXQ opened at $97.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $98.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.