LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMF opened at $54.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

