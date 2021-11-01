LPL Financial LLC Sells 25,160 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,278,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 307,923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,250,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,746,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $29.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.