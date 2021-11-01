LSI Industries (LYTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.44 on Monday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.