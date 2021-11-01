LuckySevenToken (LST) Market Cap Reaches $131,231.45

LuckySevenToken (CURRENCY:LST) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. LuckySevenToken has a total market cap of $131,231.45 and approximately $4.00 worth of LuckySevenToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LuckySevenToken has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One LuckySevenToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00221248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuckySevenToken Coin Profile

LuckySevenToken (CRYPTO:LST) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. LuckySevenToken’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,590,200 coins. LuckySevenToken’s official Twitter account is @lendroidproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LuckySevenToken’s official website is luckyseven.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendroid is a decentralized digital asset lending protocol and platform. By leveraging blockchain technology Lendroid is able to handle the complete lifecycle of collateralized digital asset loans. A borrower can receive USD and Ethereum based (ETH/ERC20) tokens by pledging some other Ethereum based tokens (like REP, SNGLS, DGX, DGD, etc.). The borrowed tokens come from lenders who expect to receive interest at a rate they choose. Lendroid support tokens (LST) are the native tokens of the Lendroid protocol. “

Buying and Selling LuckySevenToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckySevenToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuckySevenToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuckySevenToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

