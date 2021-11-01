Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP reduced its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.