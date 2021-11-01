Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.45.

LUNMF opened at $8.72 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

