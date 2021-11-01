Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.76. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luther Burbank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 742,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luther Burbank by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

