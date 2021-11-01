Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.11 on Monday. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $557.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

