Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 220,233 Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 220,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $690,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $19.24 on Monday. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

