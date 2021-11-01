Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,806 shares of company stock worth $9,698,506 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.75 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

