Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FE stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

