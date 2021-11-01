Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GO stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

