Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 11,354 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after buying an additional 1,810,384 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $43,722,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

NYSE DEI opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

