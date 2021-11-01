Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $228,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ameren by 226.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 533,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

AEE opened at $84.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

